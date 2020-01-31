Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her throwback video and it is taking the internet by storm. Clad in a gorgeous pink saree teamed up with a sleeveless shimmery blouse, she can be seen flaunting her hot dance moves on the popular song ‘Dola Re’ from the film Devdas. The dance sequence is from the Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar where Ansh and Pia get married.

She completed her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, bindi, a pair of jhumkas and hair styled in a floral bun. Needless to say, she looks hot while dancing to the tunes of the Bollywood song.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Found This Throwback Fan Made Video… And Just Loved It… So lucky and #blessed to be A Part Of This Amazing Show #nazar… where I Got So Much To Do… #dance #music #amazing #role #action #drama #mother #wife #sister #dayan #lover #negative #positive #nurse #governess #madwoman #whatnot role I have played…. #happy #gratitude.” (sic)

Watch the video here:



Earlier today, she has uploaded her drool-worthy picture in a sheer white top with plunging neckline teamed up with shimmery black skirt. With dewy makeup and bold red lips, she strikes a sultry pose for the magazine’s photoshoot. She captioned it, “Life Is A Song… Love Is The 🎵… #love #music #musical #morning.” (sic)



Lately, she has also shared her photo from the sets of Gul Khan’s supernatural show where she can be seen tied with handcuffs while sitting in a police van. Clad in a blue hospital dress, she gives out the evil expression and it will get you excited for the upcoming episodes. The picture was captioned, “Locked 🔒…. 😳 #nazar #actorslife🎬 #mohana #madness #staytuned #upcoming #episodes.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.