Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has now joined the bandwagon with other Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities in the viral Dolly Parton challenge. In the challenge, the user shows four different photographs of them captioned with four different social media apps, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. The trend has taken the internet by storm and every celebrity can be seen showing their four moods for four different social media apps.

In the photo shared by Monalisa on Instagram, she has also shared her office wear in a red pantsuit for LinkedIn, a beautiful picture in golden lehenga with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot for Facebook, a picture in white top and shorts for Instagram and a sexy halter-neck crop top teamed up with peach thigh-high slit skirt. Sharing the post, “Because I had to #DollyPartonChallenge.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Because I had to #DollyPartonChallenge A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 25, 2020 at 12:02am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her photo in a sky blue bralette teamed up with a denim skirt and cape-shaped shimmery short shrug. She captioned the photo, “If You Light A Lamp For Someone Else ,, It Will Also Brighten Your Path 🙏🙏🙏…. #thoughtoftheday #saturday #motivation #positivity #mind #soul.” (sic)



Talking about her fitness regime, Nazar fame told the magazine during an interview, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

When asked about her popularity, she was quoted as saying, “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.