Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is here to brighten up your Friday and her latest picture will surely make you go weak in your knees. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a sexy blue dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings, bracelet, subtle makeup and bold red lipstick. She looks hot as she strikes a pose for the camera.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Remember, you’re the only one who can fill the world with sunshine. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has been into buzz after she shared a couple of pictures and videos of her new Audi car. Dressed in a red top and short black skirt, she has teamed up her look with black heels, bold lip shade and minimal makeup. She has kept her hair open and straight. In the pictures, she can be seen posing along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput and her new white Audi. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happiness Couldn’t Stop To Share some more pics with you all “ my friends “Thank You For All The Love n lovely Wishes On my previous video… Am really Glad To see you all so happy in my happiness… #happyhappy #gratitude #myfirst #luxurycar #audi. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured on the supernatural show Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.