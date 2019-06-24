Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has made her niche in television now, keeps sharing her looks from her maiden show Nazar. Being an avid social media user, she never misses a day to treat her fans with her pictures and videos on Instagram. Earlier today, she uploaded her picture in a hot pink suit teamed up with matching bangles, bindi, a dash of pink lip shade and hair styled in soft curls. She can be seen sitting on the bed and getting her pose game perfect. Undoubtedly, she looks gorgeous, as always.

“With The New Day Comes New Strength And New Thoughts 😍🥰… #happyhappy #feelingmyself #monday #vibes”, she captioned the picture.

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture along with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The photo will give you major couple goals as they pose together with a wide smile. While Monalisa looks gorgeous in yellow saree, mangalsutra and sindoor, Vikrant can be seen sporting casual look.

View this post on Instagram 👫💑… A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 23, 2019 at 4:44am PDT



Lately, she has also uploaded her monochrome pictures in grey salwar-suit teamed up with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, bindi, long braided hair and a wide smile. Needless to say, she looks hot and sexy in her latest pictures. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunday #vibes #blackandwhite #goodmorning #world @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput. Since the show has been aired, it gained immense popularity and is even being remake in Bengali with the tile ‘Nojor’.