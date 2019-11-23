Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is shining bright on Instagram with her new picture. Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the Nazar fame has shared her happy photo where she can be seen donning a bright yellow dress teamed up with a matching pair of earrings, minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick, wide smile and kept her hair natural.

The photo will definitely give you a cue on how to dress up for your weekend getaway. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Helloooo. what’s Up!!. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Helloooo…. 🌼 what’s Up!! ⭐️🌟 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 22, 2019 at 9:48pm PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture donning a simple saree. In the photo, she can be seen looking out of the window as she gets clicked. She captioned the photo as, “Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen…. Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial. (sic)”



Lately, she has also shared an adorable birthday wish to her friend Roli Singh. Dressed in a gorgeous green and golden lehenga, she looks ethereal. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday @rolirolisingh … I hope your Special Day Will bring You lots of Love, Fun and Happiness #birthdaygirl #happybirthday. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.