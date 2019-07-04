Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is here to brighten up your Thursday and wipe-off your mid-week blues. Lately, the Nazar fame took to Instagram to share her picture flaunting her perfect curves and contagious smile. In the photo, she can be seen looking out of the window and enjoying the mother nature. Wearing black crop top and green shorts, she looks hot with absolutely no makeup. She completed her look with long straight tresses. The picture has gone viral and has fetched over one lakh likes within a few hours.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Be Willing To be A Beginner Every Single Morning #goodmorning #lovelyday (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her picture in a short checkered dress. he completed her look with a dash of pink lipstick, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and styled her hair into soft curls. “Be Beautiful, Be Stylish, And Love Yourself #happyhappy”, she captioned her photos.

Flaunting her saree love, she also shared a picture in a gorgeous green saree a few days ago. With a bindi, nude lipstick and a wide smile, she looked drop-dead gorgeous, as always. She captioned the photos, “I Love Being Myself… It Is So Peaceful #monday #vibes (sic)”



Meanwhile, Monalisa has gained immense popularity after her maiden television show Nazar was loved by the audience. On the show, she plays the role of a daayan Mohona and people just can’t stop gushing over her. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.