The festival of Durga Puja is concluded today with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. Bengali all around the country played ‘Sindoor Khela’ bidding goodbye to Goddess Durga. Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to Instagram to share her picture with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, wishing her fans ‘Shubho Bijoya’. In the photo, the Nazar fame can be seen donning a pink and golden saree teamed up with gold earrings, golden neckpiece, perfect makeup, bold red lipstick, sindoor and bindi. Vikrant can be seen twinning with his wife Monalisa as he wears a pink kurta.

The contagious smile and the chemistry between the couple is unmissable in the photo. They look adorable as they pose romantically for the click. Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “Shubho Bijoyar Priti O Shubheccha …. Shubho Bijoya And wish you all a Very Happy Dussehra #shubhobijoya #happydussehra #love #strength #positivity #bestwishes @vikrant8235. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, on the third day of Durga Puja, she along with her husband Vikrant and sister-in-law went for pandal hopping. She wore a stunning blue coloured brocade saree with a black coloured halter blouse while dressing up for the festivities. Monalisa thanked her sister-in-law for gifting her the blue saree and also conveyed her wishes to the fans through her post. The actor, who is one of the most loved names of the Bhojpuri film industry, felt grateful after receiving love from her fans at the pandal.



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. She will also be seen on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. As per the sources, the first guest on the show will be Akshay Kumar. The show will also host many celebrity jodis such as Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.