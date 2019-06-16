Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that she performs every stunt like a pro. From riding the bus to jumping from buildings, her action sequences on the supernatural show is applauded by her fans. The show is going through a new twist and making audiences glues to the screen with its new plot. Sharing the BTS video of the latest action sequence, Monalisa and Niyati Fatnani aka Piya can be seen going high up from the ground with harness ties at their backs. The video is an intense fight between daivik and daayan and we just can’t wait to watch it.

Monalisa can be seen donning a blue salwar-kurti while Niyati looks gorgeous in peach salwar-kurti. The action-packed video cannot be missed. Monalisa captioned it, “Daivik N Daayan Faceoff for The first time #nazar #dontmissout #monday #action #fight #revenge …. can’t wait…. only on @starplus @niyatifatnani #excited for the #upcomingepisodes. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier today, Monalisa has also shared a picture along with her father wishing him on the occasion of Father’s Day. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Baba R Ami” #happy #fathersday #sunday #sundayvibes #goodmorning #loveyou baba. (sic)”



Lately, she has also uploaded her photos in red salwar-suit teamed up with printed dupatta. She completed her look with a bold red lip shade, subtle makeup, a pair of earrings and golden bangles. In the pictures, she poses sexily in the midst of a garden and we are can’t stop gushing over her.



Recently, she was into buzz after her video doing a stunt on top of the running bus went viral on social media. Monalisa can be seen standing on a fast-moving bus. She has shared a BTS video of her performing a daredevil action stunt which will leave your jaws on the floor. In another video, she can be seen driving the same bus. The video shows Monalisa driving a bus in a forest area. She is dressed in the character of Mohana, the role she plays in Nazar. The caption says, “How About This Bus Driver #mohana Such fabulous Experience while Driving A Bus For The FirstTime…. So Happy To Do New Things … #pushupyourlimits#workplace #happyplace#thankyougod #nazar … exciting episodes ahead only on @starplus#staytuned”.



On the work front, Monalisa and Niyati Fatnani are being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar.