The festivities of Durga Puja have already started all around the country and people are totally into the fervour of the festival. From visiting pandals to dressing up in their best attires, the country looks beautiful as a bride. Celebrating the festival and wishing fans, Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her sexy Bengali boudi avatar on Instagram and we can’t stop crushing over her. Donning a gorgeous white and red saree, she teamed up her look bangles, a pair of earrings, neckpiece, perfect makeup, bold red lipstick and hair tied in a bun with a floral garland on the top of the hair bun.

With kamarbandh and awlata nicely put in the hands, she looks hot in the Bengali bahu avatar. Striking a sultry pose, her photo will remind you her from her Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2. Sharing the photos, she wishes her fans second day of Durga Puja. She captioned it as, “#shubhosaptami #duggadugga #maadurga. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏…. #shubhosaptami #duggadugga #maadurga A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 4, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT



Earlier, wishing her fans first day of Durga Puja, she shared her picture in a white and red cotton saree. In the photo, she can be seen sitting by the pool and waving her hands in the water. With minimal makeup, sindoor, Bengali traditional bangles, she looks stunning. She captioned it as, “Shubho Shoshthi Sharadiyar Shubheccha O Obhinandan #durgapujo. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Shubho Shoshthi 🙏🙏… Sharadiyar Shubheccha O Obhinandan 😍… #durgapujo A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 3, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. She will also be seen on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. As per the sources, the first guest on the show will be Akshay Kumar. The show will also host many celebrity jodis such as Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.