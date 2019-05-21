Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and her co-star Nityati Fatnani were once again spotted having fun and goofing around on the sets of their supernatural show Nazar. We all know both the ladies love to groove on Bollywood numbers and they have also shared several videos in the past flaunting their thumkas. Earlier today, Monalisa took to Instagram to share yet another video where she can be seen shaking leg with Niyati on the popular track ‘Hook-up Song’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff from the film Student of The Year 2.

In the video, while Niyati looks gorgeous in red top and printed palazzo, Monalisa looks hot in black sequence jumpsuit. With absolutely no makeup and sexy dance moves, both the ladies take the internet by storm.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s All About Having Fun And Feeling Good… and we are on with the “hook up “ song …. #our #love for #dance #vanitydiaries #madness #masti #fun #hookup #song @niyatifatnani Thanks For shooting us @rajputharshjayesh.”(sic)

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Monalisa has shared a picture where she can be seen twinning in gorgeous in Blue ethical wera along with Niyati Fatnani. Teamed up with subtle makeup and bold lipstick, they swag it up as they pose together for a click. They have kept their hair open and both of them looks hot and sexy. Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “wohoaaa what’s happening? Twinning !!!… #mohana and #pia??? @niyatifatnani … #nazar #interesting #twists #staytuned and: @yogesh_gupta4545.” (sic)

On the work front, Monalisa is playing the role of a daayan named Mohona and Nayati plays the role of a daivik named Piya on the show Nazar.