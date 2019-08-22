Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has always expressed her love and passion for dancing. She also loves to perform on Bollywood numbers and often shares video grooving to peppy songs. Now, earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video dancing to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Kamariya’ and Mouni Roy’s ‘Gali Gali’. Dressed in a black crop top and thigh-high slit skirt, she teamed up her look with a pair of earrings and knee-length boots. With subtle makeup and bold red lipstick, she is taking the stage on fire. With her sexy thumkas and hot dance moves, she is making her fans ogle over her once again.

The video is going viral and her fans can’t keep calm.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 22, 2019 at 5:26am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her videos where she can be seen taking the stage on fire as she performed on Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dilbar’, Kiara Advani’s ‘Cheez Badi’ among others. Dressed in a shimmery silver top and red and silver pants, she has entertained her fans in Delhi. She teamed up her look with smokey eyes, white sneakers, subtle makeup and left her tresses open to fall back. Her video has taken the internet by storm and is going crazily viral. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kuch Jhalkein …. #event #delhi #performance #lovedance. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Kuch Jhalkein …. #event #delhi #performance #lovedance A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 20, 2019 at 3:52am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she appeared on the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra. She is also being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show that also features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani, has taken the leap of six years. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.