Bhojpuri actor and television sizzler Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again set the internet on fire with her hot bikini picture. Being a total water baby, she looks her sexiest best as she flaunts her swimming skills in her latest post. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her throwback picture in a sexy black bikini as she backflow in the pool. With bold lipstick and perfectly toned abs, she is setting the temperature soar with her latest black bikini picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Each New Day Has A Different Shape To It … You Just Roll With It… #goodmorning #newday #freshstart #feelings #waterbaby #throwback. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has changed her Instagram DP to her sexy black bikini look. The sultry picture is from her day out at Mumbai resort with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She often shares adorable pictures with her hubby Vikrant giving us major couple goals.

During the festive season of Durga Puja, she has wished her fans with her sensuous photos in saree donning a sexy Bengali boudi look. Gripping attention through her hot looks, she has always impressed fashion police with her style statement.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏…. #shubhosaptami #duggadugga #maadurga A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 4, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

After making a niche in the Bhojpuri industry, she is leaving no stones unturned to impress the audience with her stint on television. She has been loved and applauded for her role in the supernatural show Nazar and now she will show her funny side with ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.

