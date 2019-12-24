Bhojpuri actor and television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is having the Christmas vibes in her own style. All excited to celebrate Christmas Eve, she has shared her pictures on Instagram from the sets of her supernatural show Nazar. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a grey polka dot dress teamed up with neon shoes. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, highlighted cheeks and locks kept straight and open, she strikes a pose.

Needless to say, her style and hotness quotient is on point and she is definitely making heads turn with her vibrant pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “In mood of some polka and neon… #Neonlove #christmas #eve #onset #happyme #attitude #stevemadden. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Recently, Monalisa along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot attended the wedding reception of her co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya. For the event, she opted for a golden lehenga with pastel embroidery and paired it with a sheer choli and a deep-neck backless blouse. Vikrant can be seen all suited up in royal blue. She captioned the post as, “Together Is A Wonderful Place To be… @vikrant8235. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram 👫👩‍❤️‍👨…. Together Is A Wonderful Place To be… @vikrant8235 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:07pm PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.