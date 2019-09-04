Bhojpuri turned television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is giving us major fitness motivation on Tuesday morning. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo in a multi-colour gym crop top and black tights. She teamed up her look with black sneakers and no make-up look. With hair kept natural and tied up with a hairband, she flaunts her midriff abs and we can’t stop gushing over her. Sharing the picture, she reveals that the progress always takes place outside the comfort more and we can’t agree anymore.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “All Progress Takes Place Outside The Comfort Zone .. #goodmorning #workoutmotivation #stayfit #healthy #happy. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, the Nazar fame has shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Punjabi song ‘Tenu Takya’ in a gorgeous neon outfit. Her killer dance steps and contagious smile will definitely wipe-off your Tuesday blues. She captioned it as, “Tenu Takya te bhul Gaiyan Ankhiyan Ankhiyan 💃🏼 ft @mr.mnv …. #punjabi #song #lovedit. (sic)”



A few days back, she has shared her glamorous pictures in a sheer red saree teamed up with perfect makeup, bindi, a pair of earrings and bangles. Needless to say, she is a beauty to behold in the photos and will make your heart race faster. She captioned it as, “It’s Monday…. Get A New Perspective … Whatever Obstacle You Are Facing … Its Not Permanent #Happyganeshchaturthi #positivity #goodvibes. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar. The show that also features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani, has taken the leap of six years. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.