Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has spent her Friday evening in the most romantic place in Mumbai. She went out on a date with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot at the open beach restaurant in Mumbai and had a gala time. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of pictures sitting at the restaurant and posing like a pro. In the photos, she can be seen donning a grey top teamed up with a sequenced mini skirt. With a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick, she looks hot, as always.

Well, the lady took the vibes of Goa and even posed with a palm tree and it will urge you to spend your Saturday night at a beach location. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “In this hustle-bustle, sitting by the sea is divine and meditation! (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared pictures with Vikrant as she went out shopping grabbing all the black Friday deals. In the photo, while she slays in black sleeveless top and camouflage shorts, Vikrant looks dapper in a white t-shirt and red checkered lowers teamed up with a cap. The duo looks gorgeous together and is giving us major couple goals. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#click #posers #love #happiness #togetherness #shotoniphone11promax @vikrant8235. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.