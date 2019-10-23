Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making heads turn with her latest Instagram posts. From grooving on the song ‘Slow Motion’ to sharing the BTS video of action-packed sequence on the show Nazar, she is keeping her fans on the edge. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to share her video where she can be seen grooving to Salman Khan’s popular track ‘Slow Motion’ from the film Bharat. Flaunting her mermaid avatar, she can be seen standing inside the water tank and grooving to the song.

Dressed in a black blouse and matching skirt, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post she wrote, “Slow Motion” Mein Dub Jaate hain …. #slowmotion #water #baby. (sic)”

In another post, she has shared a BTS video where she can be seen running and perfection an action sequence with Harsh Rajput. The clip definitely hints that the show Nazar will have some interesting twists and action-packed scenes in the coming days. She captioned the post as, “We Are Back With A Bang Davansh and Daayan Don’t Mess Up With Us …. #nazar #upcoming #twist #action #staytuned @rajputharshjayesh @rrahul2110 @khairesuyog and everyone thanks a lot lot for all the support n co operation. (sic)”



She has also shared her hot pictures in a sheer maroon saree and looks stunning as she poses for the click. She teamed up her look with subtle makeup, bindi, smokey eyes and hair styled in soft curls. She captioned it as, “Na Jane Mere Dil Ko Kya Ho Gaya #goodmorning #world #feelingmyself #love #romantic. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.