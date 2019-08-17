Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas, who is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar, has recently uploaded a video on Instagram grooving to ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the video, she can be seen grooving with a child and through the post, she wished the boy named Vivan Happy Birthday. Monalisa, as always, looks gorgeous in absolutely no makeup.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happppyyyyy Birthday my dear kucchi Pucchi Vivan. Love uuuu n missing you today… #birthdayboy #vivan #innocent #cute #expression #loveyou. (sic)”

Monalisa’s expressions in the video will make you fall in love with her all over again. With 2.2 million followers, she keeps grabbing eyeballs with her hot pictures and videos.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared a picture with her best friend twinning in white. Monalisa and her friend kept the look simple and elegant in a white salwar suit. Both of them are looking gorgeous in traditional attire. The actor completed the look with a black bindi. While sharing the picture on social media, Monalisa wrote, “Her caption reads: “Twinning …. #bestie #partnerincrime @riyasingh2291.” Riya Singh is her sister-in-law (Vikrant Singh Rajput’s sister).

Twinning …. #bestie #partnerincrime @riyasingh2291



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in pivotal roles. She has featured in many Bhojpuri films and her niche in the industry. She has worked with celebrities such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey among others. Not only this, but she has also featured in Bengali adult comedy series Dupur Thakurpo which streamed on online streaming app Hoichoi.