Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to tickle some funny bones with her latest comedy talk show Movie Masti With Manish Paul. She is currently busy with the shoot of the show and her character as ‘Chandni Bhabhi’ will be an interesting one. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture with the host Manish Paul and she just couldn’t hold her excitement. Dressed in a green layered saree teamed up with a floral blouse, she looks hot. Manish Paul looks dapper in a white T-shirt, denim and maroon blazer.

In the photo, both the actors look all excited about their new show. The Nazar fame has completed her look with perfect makeup, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. She has accessorised her look with bangles, finger ring, a pair of matching earrings and styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses loose.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Super Excited For This mad Filmy Family 😍😍… #moviemastiwithmanishpaul #monalisa …. starting from 5th October … every Sat – Sun 9.30pm only on @zeetv @neeti_simoes @preeti_simoes. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Talking about the show Movie Masti With Manish Paul, the show will be an entertainment talk show where Bollywood celebrities will be gracing the couch. From Manish Paul’s sense of humour to quiz and skits, the show will be entertaining its audience. As per the sources, the first guest on the show will be Akshay Kumar. The show will also host many celebrity jodis such as Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. On the other hand, Manish Paul is currently hosting Nach Baliye 9.