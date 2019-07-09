Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has another reason to celebrate today as she and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput are now the proud owners of an Audi car. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the video of unwinding the car along with Vikrant Singh Rajput. In the clip, she can be seen donning a red tank top teamed up with a black skirt and high heels. With minimal makeup and bold lipstick, she looks hot as she shows her excitement.

Sharing the video, she said, “She arrives in style… Dreams do come true. #newcar #audi #mumbai @audi @audi_mumbaiwest #gratitude #thankyougod #blessed. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her sultry video grooving to the popular Hindi film number Pehla Nasha. In the video, she can be seen playing with her saree pallu and caressing her hair as she enjoys Mumbai rains. Monalisa looks lovely in her green coloured saree. The caption of Monalisa’s post on Instagram reads, “Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumaar #monsoon #mood #sunday #sundayvibes #romance #love #happyhappy. (sic)”



A few days back, she has also shared her picture wearing a yellow short blouse with printed red chakra in the middle. She compliments the look with a digital print multi-colour lehenga and dupatta. The bombshell is raising the temperature with big jhumkis, red lipstick and bangles. hile sharing the sexy picture on Instagram, she writes, “Gratitude make sense of our past,brings peace for today and create vision for tomorrow!”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.