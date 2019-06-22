Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is setting the internet on fire with her latest video. In the clip, the Nazar fame lip syncs Kareena Kapoor popular dialogue from Jab We Met and fans can’t stop gushing over her. Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, she completed her look with smokey eyes subtle makeup and kept her tresses fall back onto her shoulders. Her killer expressions will make you fall in love with her all over again. She also reveals that she is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor and this is her favourite scene from the film.

Trying to recreate my favourite scene from jab we met! Big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan #bebo #myfavourite #kareenakapoorkhan #monalisa #jabwemet #whenwemeet?@vigovideoindiaoffical. (sic)”, she captioned the video.

Watch the viral video here:



Earlier, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, she wished her fans a Happy Yoga Day with asanaShe can be seen performing yoga on the sets of her supernatural show Nazar. Dressed in a black crop top and tights, she teamed up her look with pink sneakers and kept her hair open in soft curls. The actor practices yoga on a daily basis as a part of her workout routine to keep herself fit. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy World Yoga Day #yoga #internationalyogaday #mind #peace #meditation #healthiswealth #positivity #yogaeveryday #yogagirl #yogalife #breathe (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa’s evil plans against Ansh and Piya are taking interesting twists on the show. Talking about TRP, the show is doing pretty well on the charts and due to its popularity, it has also got an extension for one year. Not only this, but the show is also being remade in Bengali titled Nazar. The soap opera also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.