Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently judging a comedy show where contestants showcase their comedy talent. Now, for the finale of the show, the Nazar actor looked breathtaking in bright yellow lehenga designed with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She completed her look with net blue dupatta, a huge maang tikka, bracelet, a pair of statement earrings and a studded neckpiece.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, smokey eyes and a dash of lipstick. Flaunting her perfect curves in a lehenga, she looks ravishing, as always. Sharing the plethora of pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Do what is good for your soul #ootd #vigocomedymahasabha #finale Styled by: @__snehasharma Outfit: @jiyabyveerdesign Jewellery: @zeeyajewellery Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @ashashellar. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a gorgeous green silk saree teamed up with a golden blouse, kamar bandh, a bracelet, neckpiece and perfect bold makeup. The photos went viral on social media and fans can’t stop praising her for her jaw-dropping look. She captioned the photos, “Six yards of pure grace! #OOTD for #vigocomedymahasabha Styled by: @__snehasharma___ Saree: @luxurionworld Jewelleries: @ruhhette Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @ashashellar. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.