Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most stylish vamps of the television industry right now and there is no doubt to it. From her hot saree looks to her western avatar, she has won billions of hearts with her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her pictures in an olive green lehenga teamed up with subtle makeup, bindi, bangles, a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes and hair styled in soft curls.

She looks stunning in her latest pictures and it will make you go weak in the knees. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “All The Beauty Of Life Is Made Out Of Light And Shadow mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 Styled by: @praanavsrathod #love #life #blessed #happiness. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, the cast of Nazar celebrated the birthday of the actor Harsh Rajpoot and as always, Monalisa shined in red jumpsuit teamed up with makeup and bold red lips.



Recently, she flew down to Kolkata for an award ceremony and bagged the awrd for ‘Most Stylish Vamp’. Sharing the good news, she wrote, “First award of #2020 and here it comes the Golden lady ‘Most Stylish Vamp’ #nazar @starplus. This is just a beginning of the year and i hope there are many more to come. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.