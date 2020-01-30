Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has gained a lot of popularity with her villainous role as Mohona daayan. Now taking to Instagram, she has shared a picture from the sets of Gul Khan’s supernatural show where she can be seen tied with handcuffs while sitting in a police van. Clad in a blue hospital dress, she gives out the evil expression and it will get you excited for the upcoming episodes. The picture was captioned, “Locked 🔒…. 😳 #nazar #actorslife🎬 #mohana #madness #staytuned #upcoming #episodes.” (sic)



Earlier, she has uploaded her photo from the hospital bed. In the show, Mohona jumped off from the flying ship and lost her powers while taking their revenge from the Rathod family. Sharing the post, she wrote, “My Silence Is Just Another Word.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram My Silence Is Just Another Word …. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 28, 2020 at 7:33pm PST



Earlier today, she has shared her hot pictures in a neon crop top and black lowers flaunting her perfectly curved body. She opts for neon tassel sandals and minimalist makeup to complete the look. She captioned the post as, “Be Strong, Be Fearless, Be You… Be Green 🤷‍♀️… #goodmorning #lovely #day #onset Mua &📸: @yogesh_gupta4545”. (sic)



Recently, during the interview with a lifestyle magazine, she spoke about her fitness regime, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

When asked about her popularity, she was quoted as saying, “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.