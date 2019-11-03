Bhojpuri hot actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is here to brighten up your Sunday with the latest morning pictures. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen posing in a blue striped dress with cold-shoulder sleeves. In the photos, she looks fresh as dew in no-makeup look. Being sun-kissed and enjoying the greenery around her, she looks hot, as always.

In the post, she also wishes fans ‘Goodmorning’ and the pictures will brighten up your Sunday morning. However, it looks like she is having a working Sunday since she can be seen striking for a click on the sets of Nazar.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, she has uploaded her red hot avatar in a sexy red dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her look with bold red lipstick, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls leaving the tresses loose. Striking a sultry pose on the sets of her show, she is raising the mercury and we are just smitten by her latest hot look.

A few days back, she shared her photos donning a multicolour top with the no-makeup make-up look. Along with the picture, Monalisa wrote, “Coffee and gossip sessions!”.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.