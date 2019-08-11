Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa is spending her Sunday the perfect way. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture reading a book. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the bed and happily indulging herself into book reading. Dressed in a maroon crop top and blue shorts, she looks hot as always on a Sunday afternoon. The picture will give you an idea of how to spend a lazy Sunday at home.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet. #best #friend #love #reading #selfhelp. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her picture in a basic and simple ethnic wear teamed up with mangalsutra, sindoor and contagious smile. With absolutely no makeup, she looked gorgeous flaunting and embracing her natural beauty. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Its Nice To Just Embrace The Natural Beauty Within You …. #nature #lover #village #simplicity Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial. (sic)”



A few days back, she uploaded her photos in lack lacy top and gives seductive poses for the camera. Her subtle makeup and high ponytail added more glamour to her look. She has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs once again by posting a picture from the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Meanwhile, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s popular show Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show, which is doing good in the terms of TRP, has managed to keep the audience glued with interesting twists. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in pivotal roles.