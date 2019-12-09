Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to make her appearance feel on social media. Whether it’s her outing with friends and family or her work, she likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, she is shooting for a fashion magazine and has given a candid interview to the publication.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared an array of pictures and looks smoking hot as she gets involved in a conversation with the magazine. In the photos, she raises the mercury level in sheer white top teamed up with black hot pants and knee-length long boots. With perfect makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of red lipstick and hair styled in loose curls.

Sharing the post, she wrote, In between a candid conversation, so thankful for all that I achieved so far! #BTS #Candids #MagazineShoot #fhm Mua & hairstyling : @sapna_eyecandysalon01. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her photos in a sleeveless yellow top with a deep neckline teamed up with black shorts. With no makeup applied, she looks hot as she strikes sexy poses for the click. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Staying true to your vision #goodmorning #magazine#shoot#fhm#colouroftheday#yellow. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.