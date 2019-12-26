Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses grabbing eyeballs with her breathtaking looks. Known for her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar, she often shares pictures from the sets of the daily soap. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a couple of pictures Flaunting her short hair look and blue smokey eyes. In the photos, she can be seen donning a simple yellow t-shirt teamed up with olive green denim.

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks and a dash of lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sometimes You Just Need To Breathe, Trust, Let Go… AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her hot photos in a plunging neckline thigh-high red gown. She has celebrated Christmas with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and sister-in-law Riya Singh. Sharing the pictures, the Nazar fame wrote, “We Are Better Throughout The Year, In Spirit, Become A Child Again In Christmas 🎄… Merry Christmas to You All My Friends… #merrychristmas #joy #happiness #familytime #bestie @riyasingh2291 #santagirls. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.