Bhojpuri actor and television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is excited to welcome New Year 2020. She has just wrapped up the last shoot of this year of her supernatural show Nazar. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she has flaunted her Bengali vibes in simple peach cotton saree teamed up with a pink blouse. With subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, bangles, watch and hair styled in a bun, she looks stunning, as always.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “मिलिए “बरखा कुमारी” से …. #नज़र #जल्द ही …. Last day Shoot of 2019 ….waiting eagerly for a Rocking 2020 Ahead. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Sidhi Sadhi ❤️❤️❤️… #ootd #nazar A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:18pm PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her video grooving to hit popular song ‘Muquabla’ from the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Dancing to the hook-up steps of the song, she has treated her fans with her another groovy glimpse. She captioned it, “Can’t Control Dancing On This Iconic Song And The Iconic Step…. #Muqabla #song #masti #fun #selfie #video #onset. (sic)”



A few days back, she shared her photo in a red saree teamed up with mangalsutra, a pair of earrings, sindoor and hair styled in soft curls. She wrote, “Sidhi Sadhi. #ootd #nazar. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.