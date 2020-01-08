Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has featured on the cover of a fashion magazine and her sizzling look has gone viral. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, she has shared her picture in a sexy shimmery dress teamed up with a pair of hoop earrings, perfect makeup and hair styled in loose curls. Holding a woofer in her hand, she strikes sensuously in the magazine’s cover.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Thank you FHM Fantasy for having Me this month. Couldn’t get a better start to 2020! Always hardworking! 💫 …. Posted @withrepost • @fhmindia Unabashed, relentless and hard-working 💥 Meet our FHM Fantasy for the month of January, @aslimonalisa. Photography: Yash Vikram Bhadauria (@yash_v_bhadauria ) HMU: Sapna Mahadev Mhatre (@sapna_eyecandysalon01 )Location Courtesy: Vice – Global Tapas Bar, Mumbai (@vicetapasbar ). (sic)”

Even, the magazine’s official Instagram handle has shared her pictures and it will make you gush over her. In the first photo, she can be seen clad in a beige sweater teamed up with a sequenced mini skirt and brown boots.



In the last picture, she looks extremely hot in sky blue bralette paired with a sequined cape and denim skirt.

Talking about her fitness regime, Nazar fame told the magazine during an interview, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”



When asked about her popularity, she was quoted as saying, “I am what I am because of the audience’s love. They are my biggest supporters and biggest critics and I think of them as my family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.