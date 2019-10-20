Bhojpuri popular actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has treated her fans with her hot picture on Sunday morning. She is travelling for the holiday but doesn’t know the location. Seems like a surprise from her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the picture, it looks like she is all set for the cruise adventure. Donning a halter-neck blue dress, she teamed up her look with a waist belt, mangalsutra, a pair of shiny earrings and subtle makeup. With bold pink lipstick, she poses sensuously for the click and it will brighten up your Sunday.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “I Don’t Know Where I Am Going… But I Am On My Way #happysunday #friends. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



She has also shared her picture on Instagram stories donning a red kurti and using the nerdy specs picture. With hair styled in soft curls and donning a bindi, she looks stunning, as always.

Earlier, she has uploaded her video flaunting hot thumkas on Guru Randhawa’s ‘Nikle Patola Banke’. Monalisa can be seen dancing in her free time on the sets of Nazar, a supernatural show, where she plays the role of a daayan aka Mohona. With her amazing moves and killer expressions, the diva has seriously raised the bars of dancing.

View this post on Instagram Nikli Patola Banke 👩🏻😀😀😇🌸….. #saturdaymood #saturday #weekendvibes A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 18, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.