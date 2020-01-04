Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has ringed in the New Year with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot at Lonavla. Now, she is back to the bay and has even resumed her work. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her picture in a simple dress and minimal makeup. In the photo, she can be seen donning a yellow dress teamed up with kohl in eyes, hair kept natural, a dash of lipstick and face being sun-kissed.

Needless to say, she looks gorgeous in the picture and it will make you gush over her.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 💛💛💛 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 4, 2020 at 3:27am PST



Earlier, she has shared her photo donning a royal blue suit teamed up with subtle makeup, bangles, bindi and a dash of bold red lipstick. Striking a pose for a click, she looks hot, as ever. She captioned it as, “To Shine Your Brightest Light Is To Be Who You truly Are “… Keep Following Me On @helo_indiaofficial #positivevibes #goodvibes #happynewyear #shine #bright. (sic)”



A few days back, she has shared her array of pictures in a blue tank top teamed up with black lowers and matching shoes. She captioned it, “Be Kind, Be Generous, Be Magnanimous ❤️… #goodmorning #world. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Be Kind, Be Generous, Be Magnanimous ❤️… #goodmorning #world A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:56pm PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.