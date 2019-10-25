Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making all the correct noises this festive season with her traditional look. Earlier today, the Nazar fame took to Instagram to share her array of pictures in a bright sheer yellow saree and it will brighten up your Friday morning. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sheer yellow saree teamed up with a pair of earrings, matching bangles, subtle makeup, bold maroon lipstick and hair styled in soft curls letting the tresses loose

In the post, she also wishes her fans ‘ Happy Dhanteras’. She captioned the pictures as, “I Feel Like l Have A New Life…. And I Am Going To Take Full Advantage Of It #goodmorning #World #happy #Dhanterasn Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545: my cutie @riyasingh2291Outfit: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”

Take a look at her hot photos:



Earlier, she has uploaded a BTS video where she can be seen running and perfection an action sequence with Harsh Rajput. The clip definitely hints that the show Nazar will have some interesting twists and action-packed scenes in the coming days. She captioned the post as, “We Are Back With A Bang Davansh and Daayan Don’t Mess Up With Us …. #nazar #upcoming #twist #action #staytuned @rajputharshjayesh @rrahul2110 @khairesuyog and everyone thanks a lot lot for all the support n co operation. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.