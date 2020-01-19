Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has partied hard on Saturday night with her BFF Puja Banerjee and other friends. Grooving to Bollywood songs, the two ladies had immense fun dancing and partying all night. For the fun-loaded night, Monalisa opted for a red cardigan teamed up with black denim. She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick.

Puja Banerjee, on the other hand, can be seen donning a grey cardigan teamed up with black denim and a cap. With subtle makeup and a dash of red lipstick, she looks hot, as always.

Taking to Instagram, Monalisa shared a slew of pictures from last night giving you major weekend goals. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Work Hard … Party Harder #saturday #night #party #time #friends #fun #masti #dance #music #loud #songs #love #partying.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, Monalisa has shared her photos in a bright floral yellow dress. She has completed her look with a pair of earrings, bold makeup and a dash of red lipstick. Keeping her tresses natural, she strikes a seductive pose and it will make your heart go aflutter. In the latest pictures, she looks sensuously hot giving us major ‘Saturday Vibes’. She captioned the photos, “Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like 🤷‍♀️… #saturdayvibes #saturdaymood A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:28pm PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.