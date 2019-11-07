Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has gained immense popularity from her supernatural show Nazar, is filled with happiness as she grabs ‘Stardust Best Actor in Negative Role’ award. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a long post sharing her journey and struggles to make her niche in the television industry. She also thanked Gul Khan for seeing ‘Mohona’ in her and giving her the lifetime of the opportunity.

She reveals that even after a big break in two reality shows – Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, she was almost without any work for a year. Even after numerous auditions, she was stereotyped for acting in Bhojpuri films and dancing. She further said that Nazar happened to her but she was roped in for a smaller role with only a few days works. However, she took up the ‘little job’ to show the world her talent. She received so much love for her role as ‘Mohona daayan’ that she became one of the leads of the show.

In the long post, she wrote, “2016, the year I entered indian Television… I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings – excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing. Then Nazar happened, I was initially casted for a smaller character role with few days of work only, but still I took it up because this Lil job will show the world my talent. Thank you Gul Ma’am @gulenaghmakhan and Atif Sir @atifcam and @starplus for seeing the Mohona in me. I will always be grateful for this. Even I didn’t know i could do this. A big thank you everyone for acknowledging my hard work as a negative actor. This means so much to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And with this, I promise to work even more harder…. #stardomawards #thankyougod #blessed #gratitude. (sic)”

For the event, she opted for a wine-coloured sexy dress and looked absolutely hot, as always. She completed her look with bold makeup, matching lipstick and hair styled in loose curls.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.