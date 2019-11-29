Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has spent her Friday well as she went out for shopping with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her mushy pictures with Vikrant and it speaks volumes of their love and bonding. In the photo, while she slays in black sleeveless top and camouflage shorts, Vikrant looks dapper in a white t-shirt and red checkered lowers teamed up with a cap.

The duo looks gorgeous together and is giving us major couple goals. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#click #posers #love #happiness #togetherness #shotoniphone11promax @vikrant8235. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has set the mercury to rise in hot and sexy bikini pictures. Clad in a sexy black bikini, she has teamed up her look with bold red lipstick and subtle makeup. In another picture, she can be seen flaunting her swimming skills. Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “And Now Its “ME TIME”.. #waterbaby #metime #dayoff #besttime. (sic)”



A few days back, she uploaded her BTS pictures with Harsh Rajput aka Ansh. In the photo, while she can be seen donning a navy blue saree teamed up with subtle makeup, bindu and a pair of earrings, Harsh looks dapper in a blue jacket and black trousers. She captioned the pictures as, “Enemies On Screen…. Friends Off Screen …. #bts #dayan #davansh #posers #nazar @starplus. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.