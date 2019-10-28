Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is here to wipe-off your Monday blues with her hot and sexy pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Nazar fame has uploaded her photos in a white crop top and red hot pants. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and hair kept natural, she looks super sexy in the photo. Her sultry expressions will definitely make you drool over her.

She has also shared a couple of pictures with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the photo, Monalisa can be seen clad in a white tee teamed up with black shorts and a matching shrug. With the no-makeup look, she strikes a pose with Vikrant and we are smitten by their hot chemistry.



Sharing the post, she wrote, “Every Day Is Your Day If You Claim It … #sunday #sundayfunday #happysunday @vikrant8235 @riyasingh2291. (sic)”

On the occasion of Diwali, she has shared her picture in a sheer red saree with a diya in her hand, With subtle makeup, bindi, hair styled in soft curls and adorable smile, she looks hot in the photo. She has also requested fans to have a safe Diwali and say no to crackers. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Celebrate An Environmentally Safe Diwali …. HAPPY DIWALI This Diwali Only Diyas … no crackers… #happydiwali #friends #family #togetherness #love #fun #thankgod for everything. (sic)”



Earlier, Monalisa took to Instagram to share her array of pictures in a bright sheer yellow saree. In the post, she also wishes her fans ‘ Happy Dhanteras’. She captioned the pictures as, “I Feel Like l Have A New Life…. And I Am Going To Take Full Advantage Of It #goodmorning #World #happy #Dhanterasn Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545: my cutie @riyasingh2291Outfit: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.