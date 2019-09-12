Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making heads turn with her gorgeous pictures on social media. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she keeps sharing her bold pictures on Instagram and her fans can’t stop ogling over her. Not only this, but she is often appreciated by the fashion police, thanks to her sartorial choices and style statement. Now, she took to the photo-sharing app to upload her sexy picture in a floral red dress. In the photo, she can be seen posing sensuously as she lies on the bed and her sultry expressions will steal your heart away.

Sharing the post, she said, “Take Breaks… Relax … and Play #goodmorning #world #relax #peace #mind. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she took the internet by storm with her ultra hot photo in a multi-colour monokini as she poses on a rock during her vacay in Goa. She looks smoking hot in the photo and sharing it, she wrote, “Chalein ??? #throwback #major #missing #goa #diaries #travelholic #waterbaby #pool #sea. (sic)”



Recently, her photo in sheer blue saree from the sets of Nazar went viral on social media. Sharing the post, “Never To Suffer would Never To Have Been Blessed #goodmorning #tuesday #thoughts #gratitude”. Monalisa even made this snap her Instagram’s display picture.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar in the role of daayan Mohona. The show is doing well in the terms of TRP, thanks to the interesting twists introduced on the show. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.