Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to promote her show Nazar on social media. With new entrant Malhar Pandya aka Singha, the show will witness a major twist that is already making the audience excited for the coming week. Now, raising fans’ excitement, Monalisa has shared another picture with Malhar and it will give you all the romantic vibes you need this weekend.

In the photo, Monalisa looks gorgeous in sheer floral purple saree teamed up with perfect makeup, bindi, a pair of earrings and bold red lipstick. On the other hand, Malhar can be seen wearing a black t-shirt teamed up with grey trousers and a blue jacket. The duo romantically looks into each other’s eyes and it will definitely get you excited for the show.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “When the Dayan is in love #nazar #coactor @malharpandya09 #upcoming #track #keepwatching. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared video thanking fans for 2.5 million followers on Instagram and dedicated a dance number for them. In the video, she flaunts her sexy thumkas on ‘Tero Ore’ in black and red saree. She captioned the video, “Celebrating 2.5 Million Insta Family Love Your Continuous Love , Makes me more Strong more hardworking and Dedicated… and I Would love To Entertain My Fans my Lovely Friends Throughout my life #instafamily #instagram #love #lovely #friends #hardwork #strong #keeploving #me #iloveyouall #blessed #gratitude. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.