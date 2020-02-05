Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is happy and excited as her supernatural show completed 400 episodes today. The show has been doing well in terms of TRP and is expected to witness another big twist. Apart from winning hearts with her stint on the show, she is also an avid social media user. Making fans ogle over her hot look, she has uploaded her photo in a sleeveless olive green top as she travels to the sets of the show.

With subtle makeup, kohl-ed up eyes and a dash of lipstick, she looks hot in the latest sultry pictures. Sharing the post, she simply wrote, “Kissed By The Sun 🌞💋…. #happy #me #lovelyday #onset #gratitude #blessed #nazarhits400.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her slew of pictures in a red top and checked skirt. The actor has completed her look with subtle makeup, perfect eye makeup and a dash of bold lipstick. Needless to say, her sultry pictures with her husband will make your jaws drop. The pictures is from her friend’s Puja Banerjee’s birthday and look like she had a lot of fun.



Monalisa is not just popular for her on-screen presence but she’s one of the most sought after faces of the Bhojpuri film industry when it comes to promoting a healthy lifestyle. In her latest interview with a lifestyle magazine, she spoke about her fitness regime. The actor revealed that she never aspired to achieve ‘size-zero’. Monalisa said she doesn’t believe in the concept of ‘strict diets’ to achieve a certain kind of body. The actor emphasised on the importance of self-love. She was quoted saying, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently seen in Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist named Mohona. She has also been roped in for another show named Apna News Ayega which will be aired on Sab TV.