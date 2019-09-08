Making fans ogle over her bold looks and inspiring captions, Bhojpuri turned television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is giving us the hint of her relaxing Sunday. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her throwback photo from vacation with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the shared picture, she can be seen donning a blue top teamed up with black tank top and hot pants. She accessorised her look with matching sneakers, kohl in the eyes, subtle makeup and high ponytail.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Peace Comes From Within …. #happysunday #metime #sundayfunday. (sic)”

The picture is breaking the internet and has fetched over 25,000 likes within an hour.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Peace Comes From Within …. #happysunday #metime #sundayfunday A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Sep 7, 2019 at 11:04pm PDT



Earlier, she has also uploaded her photo in a green short dress teamed up with multi-colour shoes. Her look is from the reality show ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ and needless to say, she slays her bold avatar like a diva. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen. (sic)”



Recently, her picture in sheer royal blue saree took the internet by storm. She has completed her look with a pair of earrings, bangles, subtle makeup and pink lipstick. Sharing the post, “Be Yourself…. everyone else Is Already Take…. #fridaymood #behappy #weekendvibes #poser #happiness: @yogesh_gupta4545: @riyasingh2291. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. The show that also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in lead roles, will be introducing new twists on the show with their Maha episode today. It has also introduced new villain on the show named Bhasmika, the role played by Sana Amin Sheikh.