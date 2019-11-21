Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the hottest divas of the television industry and her social media is proof of that. In the latest sets of pictures shared on Instagram, Monalisa has uploaded her gorgeous bridal look and fans are left aflutter. In the photos, she can be seen donning a shimmery peach-coloured blouse teamed up with sparkling lehenga. She completed her look with bangles, a neckpiece, maang tikka, a pair of earrings and hair tied in a stylish bun with flower garland pinned on it.

With perfect makeup and bindi, she looks hot in the bridal avatar. Her bridal look is from a sequence on the supernatural show Nazar where she will be marrying Malhar Pandya aka Singha. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mohana Ki Shaadi Aaiyega Zaroor…. #nazar #mohana @starplus 11pm Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling: @aminashaikh3388. (sic)”

In another set of pictures, she can be seen posing in a mandap with Malhar. While Monalisa dons gorgheous bridal look, Malhar can be seen clad in a white and golden dhoti sherwani. She captioned the photos as, “The moon has awoken with the sleep of the sun. The light has been broken, the spell has begun….. #nazar #dayanwedsdemon #staytuned #drama #interesting #twists #mohana #angad @malharpandya09 #shaadi #angana @starplus at 11pm. (sic)”

Monalisa has also turned a year older today and celebrated her birthday with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.