Bhojpuri actor-turned-television actor, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has treated her fans with her hot bikini picture today. Making her fans ogle over her, she shared her drool-worthy picture in a black monokini and she looks her sexiest best. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on the pool lounger soon after taking a dip in the pool. With no makeup and a contagious smile, she looks breathtaking in the selfie.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned it as, “Without Pain, Without Sacrifice, We Would Love Nothing #goodmorning #world #beautiful #day #goodvibes #bestrong #positive #happy. (sic)”

Take a look at her hot photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her stunning picture in a pink dress teamed up with subtle makeup, bold pink lips, smokey eyes and a pair of earrings. She has styled her hair into a ponytail and looks ravishing, as always. She captioned it as, “Never stop trying… never stop believing… never give up And Never Stop Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



The Nazar fame took the internet by storm with her BTS bridal photoshoot pictures. Dressed in a red lehenga with golden intricate embroidery, she completed with heavy bridal jewellery and has styled her hair in a neat bun with rose garland nicely attached to it. Smokey eyes and subtle makeup compliments her look perfectly. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sajna Hai Mujhe, “ SAJNA” ke liye #makeup #hairstyle #jewellery #Sunday. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot.