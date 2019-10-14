Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa treated her fans on Instagram with a new picture this morning. As the actor got into her Monday-mode, she posted a set of three pictures and looked stylish in all of them. Monalisa, who is currently busy shooting for her supernatural show Nazar, took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself in which she could be seen wearing a navy blue lace dress. What is striking in her entire look is that hairdo.

Monalisa styled her lace dress with a hint of makeup and sleek hair tied in a ponytail with tiny braids on the sides. The actor posed beautifully for the photos and definitely brightened up the day for her fans. The caption on Monalisa’s post read, “How To Create Killer #instagram Captions !!!! 😀😀…” (sic)

View this post on Instagram How To Create Killer #instagram Captions !!!! 😀😀… A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:44pm PDT

Earlier, Monalisa shared a throwback picture of herself posing in a black bikini. She also updated her profile picture on Instagram with a photo from the same shoot. Monalisa looked absolutely sexy while relaxing in the pool. She captioned that post as, ” Each New Day Has A Different Shape To It … You Just Roll With It… #goodmorning #newday #freshstart #feelings #waterbaby #throwback” (sic)

The actor is quite popular among fans for her random Instagram posts. Monalisa is one of the most sought-after names of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also become a household name for the Hindi TV-watching audience after her stint as Mohana in Star Plus’ show Nazar. The actor had also participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.