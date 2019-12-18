Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa is enjoying the winter season in her own style. From donning sweatshirt look to trendy cardigans, she is making the winters go hotter with her sexy looks. Taking to Instagram this morning, she has shared her array of photos in a black-grey sweater teamed up with denim. With subtle makeup, kohled eyes, highlighted cheeks and a dash of lipstick, she strikes a sultry pose and looks hot, as ever.

The Nazar actor often gets herself clicked on the sets of Nazar and flaunts her sartorial choices and fashion statement. After making her niche in the Bhojpuri industry, she has now also made her name in the television industry. With 2.5 million followers, she is also popular on social media platforms.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🤷‍♀️… A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 17, 2019 at 11:56pm PST



Earlier, she has set the internet on fire with her seductive look in sheer red saree teamed up with a sleeveless red blouse. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, bangles a pair of earrings, kohled eyes, a dash of lipstick and bindi. Striking a sexy pose, she looks hot, as always.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️🥰…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 17, 2019 at 3:31am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.