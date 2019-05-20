Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, who is currently being featured on supernatural show Nazar, has to do various stunts for the daily soap. From jumping from the high-top balcony to fighting scenes, she has been slaying the action sequences like a pro. Now, she took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen tied up to the harness and happily grooves to popular track ‘Happier’ by Marshmello while being in the air. Dressed in a black salwar-suit, her contagious smile and on-air moves will win your heart all over again. At the end of the video, she lands safely on the ground and her expressions are the proof that she had a lot of fun shooting for the sequence.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “nglish Gaana , Desi Swag THERE IS NO FEAR WHEN YOU ARE HAVING FUN… #actorslife #lovemywork #superfun in work … #mohana #nazar.” (sic)

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her sexy picture in a red monokini teamed up with pink tiara made out of flowers. She completed her look with straight hair and red lipstick. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa captioned it as, “You Me and A Whole Lot Of Lazy Sunday…. #sunday#lazysunday #waterbaby”. (sic)



Recently, she also uploaded her pictures in a black and grey sequence top. In the photos, she can be seen pouting and putting on the lipstick as she looks in the mirror. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Beauty Is Eternity… Gazing At Itself In A Mirror … #shootdiaries #vanitydiaries #shootlife #nightshoot #happyday: lovely capture by @yogesh_gupta4545 thanks a lot yogesh.” (sic)



On the professional front, Monalisa is winning hearts with her stint on the show Nazar. The show has kept the audiences gripped with its interesting twists and it is also doing pretty well at the TRP charts. Nazar features Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.