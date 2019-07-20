Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is an avid social media user and is known for sharing her bold pictures on social media. She is currently being loved for her role as Mohona daayan on the show Nazar. With 2.1 million followers on Instagram, she keeps grabbing eyeballs leaving her fans awestruck with her photos. Earlier today, she has shared her easy-breezy picture in a pink floral dress posing with a pink umbrella. Looks like the actor is all set for the monsoons and we are in love with the picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Nothing but change is the only constant…Smile and embrace it. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her series of photos in a blue maxi gown. Posing seductively, she completed her look with minimal makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Weekend Loading #Friday #vibes Pc n Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



A few days back, she also uploaded lovey-dovey photos with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the photos, the duo can be seen twinning in red giving us major couple goals. Nonetheless, they look stunning together.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️ … A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 17, 2019 at 9:40pm PDT



Meanwhile, Monalisa has made her niche in the Bhojpuri industry and tried her hands in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. She was loved in the role of Jhuma Boudi. Soon after that, she made her debut on Indian television with Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar in which she plays the role of an antagonist. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in leading roles.