Bhojpuri popular actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is gaining immense love from her supernatural show Nazar. The villainous Mohona is loved by everyone and that is one of the reasons the show gets good TRP numbers. She always makes her presence felt on social media with her bold and beautiful pictures and it goes viral each and every time.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture in a white shirt teamed up with denim shorts. She completed her look with perfect makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in soft curls. Striking a sultry pose, she looks hot, as always.

She captioned the photo as, “New Day, New Strength… New Thoughts. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram New Day, New Strength… New Thoughts …. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:43pm PST

In another photo, she can be seen wearing a denim shirt teamed up with jeans. Her denim-on-denim look is definitely giving out major fashion goals.

Earlier, she has shared her picture in red polka dot dress teamed up with bold lipstick and minimal makeup. She captioned it as, “Mirror: You look good today. Camera: Nope! Instagram filter: I got you covered! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.