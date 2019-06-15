Ruling the television space, Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making Saturday hotter with her sizzling avatar on social media. In the latest set of photos, she can be seen donning a white salwar-suit teamed up with printed dupatta. She completed her look with bold red lip shade, subtle makeup, a pair of earrings and golden bangles. In the pictures, she poses sexily in the midst of a garden and we are can’t stop gushing over her. The sun-kissed pictures will make you fall in love with her once again.

She captioned it, “Happiness Blooms From Within… #saturdaymood #monsoon #mood #nazar: @yogesh_gupta4545: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she was into buzz after her video doing a stunt on top of the running bus went viral on social media. Monalisa can be seen standing on a fast-moving bus. She has shared a BTS video of her performing a daredevil action stunt which will leave your jaws on the floor. In another video, she can be seen driving the same bus. The video shows Monalisa driving a bus in a forest area. She is dressed in the character of Mohana, the role she plays in ‘Nazar’. The caption says, “How About This Bus Driver #mohana Such fabulous Experience while Driving A Bus For The FirstTime…. So Happy To Do New Things … #pushupyourlimits#workplace #happyplace#thankyougod #nazar … exciting episodes ahead only on @starplus#staytuned”.

On the work front, she is currently being featured on Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput. She is also the most sought-after and highest paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters.