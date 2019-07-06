Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently on a mini-vacation is slaying like a diva in her latest picture. Impressing the fashion police and making her fans heart race faster, she looks gorgeous in one –shoulder sexy dress. In the photo, she can be seen donning a blue dress teamed up with a pair of earrings, bangles and minimal makeup. She has tied her half hair letting the tresses to fall back. With adorable expressions and a wide smile, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “There Is Always A Reason To #Smile… Find it (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram ❤️🥰🤷‍♀️… There Is Always A Reason To #Smile… Find it…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 5, 2019 at 6:34am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her pictures from the airport in a green top teamed up with blue denim. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a dash of lipstick and kohl in eyes. She completed her hot avatar with white sneakers. Glowing with happiness, she can be seen having a wide smile on her face. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “#weekendvibes #Friday (sic)”

View this post on Instagram 👋 👋❤️…. #weekendvibes #friday A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 4, 2019 at 9:39pm PDT



Currently, she is gearing up to perform in an award show for which she is also practicing. Recently, she has also shared a video where she can be seen dancing along with background dancers and we just can’t wait for her performance on the award night. Dressed in a black crop top and tights, she looks hot, as always. The clip was from her practice session for an award show where she will be setting the stage on fire. She captioned it, “Practice Like You Have Never Won …. Perform Like You Have never Lost … #dance #mypassion #mylove #practice #rehearsals #myfavourite #song #galligalli Video by : @vishanklakhara. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured on the supernatural show Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.