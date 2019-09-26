Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is riding on success with her supernatural show Nazar and now she is all set to feature on a new comedy show Movie Masti With Manish Paul where she will be playing the role of ‘Chandni Bhabhi’. The Nazar fame has started with the shooting of the show and has now shared some of her sultry saree pictures on Instagram. Soaring the temperature with her sexy look, she can be seen donning a green layered saree teamed up with a floral blouse.

She has completed her look with perfect makeup, kohl in eyes and bold red lipstick. She has accessorised her look with bangles, finger ring, a pair of matching earrings and styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses loose.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “In Love With My Look #moviemastiwithmanishpaul #ootd #newshow #happyme #newbeginnings #blessed #gratitude #thankyou @neeti_simoes @preeti_simoes @zeetv Styled by: @riddhirgandhi Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair: @ashashellar @vishanklakhara. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Monalisa also took to her Instagram stories to share boomerang videos where she can be seen dressed in a sunshine yellow saree teamed up with flurry blouse.

Talking about the show Movie Masti With Manish Paul, the show will be an entertainment talk show where Bollywood celebrities will be gracing the couch. From Manish Paul’s sense of humour to quiz and skits, the show will be entertaining its audience. As per the sources, the first guest on the show will be Akshay Kumar. The show will also host many celebrity jodis such as Kriti Sanon and Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona.